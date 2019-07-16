NH police searching for man who swiped bartender’s cash-filled wallet

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who swiped a bartender’s cash-filled wallet late Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a theft at CJ’s Great West Grill on South Willow Street around 10 p.m. spoke with a worker who said she was tending bar when she noticed her wallet was missing from her purse that was behind the counter, according to the Manchester Police Department.

After reviewing surveillance video, police say a black man could be seen grabbing the wallet before stuffing into a laptop-style bag and walking out of the restaurant.

The bartender told police that her wallet contained a “large sum of cash” and that the suspected thief was not a regular customer.

The suspect, who is said to be about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, was wearing a blue baseball cap, a light blue shirt, and tan shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

