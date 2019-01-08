NH police searching for man who tried to rob convenience store with sledgehammer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are searching for a man who tried to rob a convenience store with a sledgehammer in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported attempted armed robbery at the Shop-N-Go on Massabesic Street about 7:25 a.m. spoke with a 24-year-old clerk who said a man had just walked in with a mini sledgehammer over his shoulder and demanded cash from the register, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The clerk said the man fled after he refused to hand over money.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned possibly Hispanic or African-American man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between 140 and 160 pounds, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black designs on the shoulders, blue Levi’s jeans, and black sneakers.

“We’re hopeful that someone may see the distinction on his jacket. He was wearing what appeared to be a gray hooded sweatshirt but it had two black squares of material that almost looked like black camouflage,” Manchester Police Lt. Brian O’Keefe said. “It stood out on his jacket.”

The Shop-N-Go was also robbed on Saturday night by a gun-wielding suspect. Two other stores in the area were targeted on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

