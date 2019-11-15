NH police searching for men who smashed their way into store, stole scratch tickets

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for two men who smashed their way into a convenience store in Manchester and made off with boxes of scratch ticket rolls early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported burglary at the Mammoth Road Convenience Store around 2:30 a.m. found a shattered glass door and pair of missing containers that were loaded with scratch tickets, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Surveillance video showed the masked suspects in hoods entering and exiting the store in less than a minute, police said.

A K9 sweep of the immediate proved unsuccessful.

Police are also looking into another burglary at Heavens Gas at 234 Mammoth Road on around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in which two men reportedly stole cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-624-4040.

