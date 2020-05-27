NH police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

Police in Hillsborough, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing elderly man suffering from dementia.

Edward Lebrun, 87 was last seen around 9:30 a.m. driving a silver 2006 Toyota Tacoma with a New Hampshire license plate that reads: 2614559.

He will not be wearing the glasses pictured as he recently lost them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Parsons of the Hillsborough Police Department at (603) 464-5512 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.

