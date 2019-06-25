NH police searching for prisoner who walked away from halfway house

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a minimum-security resident of a transitional housing unit in Manchester, New Hampshire who failed to return from work on Sunday.

George Whitfield Johnson, 26, was placed on “escape” status at 11:30 p.m. when he didn’t come back to the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Lake Avenue in Manchester.

Johnson was sentenced to prison on felony burglary and drug charges in 2018 and was going to be eligible for parole next month.

Anyone with information should call the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Investigations Bureau at (603) 271-1860, New Hampshire State Police or your local law enforcement agency.

