NH police searching for robbery suspect who was chased off by broom-wielding store owner

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help tracking down an attempted armed robbery suspect who was chased off by a broom-wielding store clerk on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery involving a knife at Crosstown Variety on Amory Street around 9:20 p.m. learned a man had apparently entered the store, pulled out a three-inch blade and said, “Give me all your money, now!”

Police say the owner ignored the suspect’s demand, picked up a broom, threatened to call law enforcement, and then chased the suspect out of the store.

The suspect fled with no money. An immediate search of the area proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

An investigation is ongoing.

