NH police searching for suspect in ‘suspicious’ fire that torched apartment building

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in identifying a woman in connection with a "suspicious" fire that torched an apartment building in Manchester on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters and officers responding to a report of a blaze at 279 Silver St. around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday found flames shooting from the building, according to Manchester police.

Detectives were able to track down surveillance video that shows a woman dressed in a black coat with a gas can in hand walking near the scene shortly before the fire erupted.

The fire, which has since been deemed suspicious in nature, caused significant damage.

Sherlyn Escobar said she saw the suspect.

“She had the gas on her arm. And I just saw her, and she saw me, and she looked like she was crying,” Escobar said.

Sandra Escobar said the woman accidentally set herself on fire and had to put out the flames in a snowbank.

“She was running, (and) she had fire (on her arm),” Escobar said.

Nicole Robie, who escaped the flames from the third floor said: “I opened the door and there was smoke coming up the stairs, so we both just put on our coats and ran out the back door.”

The owner of the building doesn’t know why anyone would try and burn his apartment down.

“I don’t have any enemies that I know of. I don’t have a clue,” he said.

A cash reward is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Detective Scott Ardita at 603-792-5506.

