NH police searching for suspects after 2 teenage girls shot with BB gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are searching for suspects after two girls, ages 13 and 14, were shot with what appeared to be a BB gun as they walked home from school on Thursday.

The girls, who were walking home from Central High School, were shot around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Ashland and Bridge streets and were immediately taken to Elliot Hospital, according to the Manchester Police Department.

One of the girls suffered minor facial injuries, while the other was shot in the thigh, police said.

The girl hit in the face says she initially thought she got struck with a rock.

“I thought someone threw a rock at me, so I was going to look up and yell at them,” she said. “Then I saw blood and realized it wasn’t a rock.”

Witnesses told police the shots came from a passing vehicle that was described as a gold, two-door car, possibly a Toyota, with a black stripe on the rear window.

“Kids walking home from school shouldn’t have to put up with these kinds of things,” one man said. “It’s such a hateful thing.”

The three occupants of the car are described as a light-skinned Hispanic male driver, a Hispanic female with reddish hair, and a dark-skinned Hispanic male.

Both girls are expected to be OK; however, the girl who got shot in the face will eventually need surgery to remove the BB from her cheek.

One of their fathers says the situation has left him distraught, adding that this wasn’t a childhood prank but a serious offense.

“I just hope whoever did it realizes the damage they’ve done, you know, these two little innocent kids that did nothing,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)