NH police searching for suspects after 2 teenage girls shot with BB gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are searching for suspects after a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot with what appears to be a BB gun as they were walking home from school on Thursday.

The girls, who were walking home from Central High School, were shot around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Ashland and Bridge streets and were immediately taken to Elliot Hospital, according to the Manchester Police Department.

One of the girls suffered minor facial injuries, while the other was shot in the thigh, police said.

Witnesses told police the shots came from a passing vehicle that was described as a gold, two-door car, possibly a Toyota, with a black stripe on the rear window.

The three occupants of the car are described as a light-skinned Hispanic male driver, a Hispanic female with reddish hair, and a dark-skinned Hispanic male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

