NH police searching for suspects after man stabbed several times, robbed while he slept at campsite

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a group of suspects after a man was stabbed several times and robbed while he slept at a campsite in Manchester early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person in the area of I-293 near Granite Street around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim told police he was sleeping in a tent when he “woke up to several males stabbing him,” police said. He then reportedly ran from the campsite after being robbed of his money.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

