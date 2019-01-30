NH police searching for woman in ‘suspicious’ fire that torched apartment building

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in identifying a woman in connection with a “suspicious” fire that torched an apartment building in Manchester on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters and officers responding to a report of a blaze at 279 Silver St. around 9:20 a.m. found flames shooting from the building, according to Manchester police.

Detectives were able to track down surveillance video that shows a woman dressed in a black coat with a gas can in hand walking near the scene shortly before the fire erupted.

The fire, which has since been deemed suspicious in nature, caused significant damage.

A cash reward is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Detective Scott Ardita at 603-792-5506.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

