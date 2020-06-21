NH police searching for woman who allegedly left kidnapped man tied naked to tree

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a woman who helped kidnap a man at knifepoint before stripping him and tying him to a tree in Derry, New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a kidnapping were told a man had been taken from a Manchester home at knifepoint and forced into a car, where the kidnappers took his wallet and cell phone, police said. The kidnappers allegedly took the man to several places before driving him to Derry, forcing him to take his clothes off, tying his hands and feet and assaulting him before tying him to a tree.

The man freed himself and identified two suspects, who were both known to the victim. Police arrested Ronald Betances, 45 on Saturday and are still searching for Ariel Dupuis, 29. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

