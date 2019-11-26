NH police searching for woman who allegedly sexually assaulted 14-year-old boy

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help tracking down a 27-year-old woman who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in various places across the city in recent weeks.

Hailey Krizan is wanted on active warrants charging her with five counts of felonious sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The alleged assaults took place between September 2019 and October 2019, police said. Krizan also allegedly sent nude photos of herself to the victim.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Krizan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

