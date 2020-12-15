NH police seek Dunkin’ thief who stole donation jar for woman in need of kidney transplant

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a thief who allegedly stole a donation jar that was set up at a Dunkin’ for a woman in need of a kidney transplant, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a theft at the Dunkin’ on Portsmouth Avenue in Exeter around 7 p.m. on Sunday learned a donation jaw with about $100 inside had been swiped from the counter, Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin confirmed.

An immediate search of the area for the suspect reportedly proved unsuccessful.

A surveillance image released by police showed the suspect wearing a puffy black jacket, jeans, white shoes, and a blue face mask.

Donations were being collected at the Dunkin’ for Exeter native and longtime teacher Deborah Brown, who is suffering from stage 4 kidney failure, according to Poulin.

A gofundme established to cover Brown’s medical expenses has raised nearly $21,000.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Exeter police at 603-772-1212.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)