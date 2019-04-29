NH police seek help identifying man who allegedly punched out woman at gas station

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who punched a woman in the face following an argument at a gas station last year, officials announced Monday.

The Manchester Police Department released surveillance photos of a man who they say is wanted in connection with a violent incident at the Kenoco Gas Station at 570 Elm St. on Sept. 15, 2018.

Police say the man got into a verbal argument with a woman while she was pumping gas. The man then allegedly followed the woman around her car while she was trying to get away from him and punched her in the face.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detective Justin Breton at 603-792-5509. Anonymous tips can be phoned in by calling the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

A cash reward may be awarded for a tip that results in a conviction, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

