NH police seek help identifying woman suspected in several fraud cases

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Bedford, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who they believe is connected to multiple fraudulent bank transactions.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity at the Member’s First Credit Union on Bedford Center Road around 1:30 p.m. on July 11 learned a woman had allegedly attempted to withdraw money using a stolen identification card, according to the Bedford Police Department.

When officers arrived, police say the woman fled and ran a red light at the intersection of Route 101 and Wallace Road. A pursuit ensued but officers reportedly called off the chase due to the woman’s reckless driving.

Investigators later determined the incident was likely linked to stolen checks, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registration plates in Gilford, Tilton, and Manchester in recent weeks.

“This woman is connected to multiple serious felonies, including endangering the safety of everyone around her by attempting to elude officers investigating her crimes,” Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonsk said in a press release. “I urge anyone who may know this individual to come forward and help us to identify her.”

The woman was said to be driving a “newer” silver Dodge Grand Caravan with stolen plates.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at 603-472-5113.

