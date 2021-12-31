Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 7-year-old girl.

Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019, according to the Manchester Police Department. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated, they said.

She is approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

“At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony,” Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said. “I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

