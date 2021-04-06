NH police seek help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hudson, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Gabrielle Etrata left her home around 1:30 a.m. on Monday and has not been heard from since, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Etrata was last seen wearing black spandex pants and a dark blue Arizona Wildcats hoodie.

It’s not clear if Etrata is traveling with another person.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Hudson police at 603-886-6011.

