NH police seek help in search for missing, endangered Hillsborough woman

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 53-year-old woman who could be in danger.

Linda Minery suddenly left her elderly mother at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday without saying where she was going or what she was doing, according to the Hillsborough Police Department.

Minery was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and carrying a blue bag.

Her family told police that she may be endangered because she “likely has undiagnosed mental health issues and has been displaying extreme paranoid behavior.”

Minery’s vehicle was left in the driveway but a maroon road bicycle was said to be missing.

Anyone with information on Minery’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough Police Department at 603-464-5512.

