NH police seek help in search for missing man

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man.

Tyler Carter was last seen walking along the southbound side of Daniel Webster Highway near the Bedford town line on Friday around 12:15 p.m., according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Carter is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was said to be wearing a dark green or dark blue short-sleeved shirt with black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Merrimack Police Department at 603-424-3774.

