NH police seek help in search for missing teenager

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 15-year-old boy, officials said.

Anthony Pereira, of Nashua, may have run away from home, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Pereira is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)