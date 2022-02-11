EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a pair of missing teenagers who may be traveling together, authorities announced Friday.

Jenna Smith, 14, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the area of 17 Brentwood Road in Exeter, while 15-year-old Jonathan Wood was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Myrtle Street, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Police say Smith and Wood could be traveling in a grey 2016 Honda CRV with New Hampshire registration 1916409.

Smith, who recently dyed her hair black, is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with blue eyes.

Smith wears black glasses and was last known to have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a pink and blue swirl pattern on the front, and black pants. She also wears a silver chain with a cross and a silver chain with a paw print attached.

Wood is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with distinct facial acne, brown eyes, and brown hair.

Wood was last known to have been wearing a black fabric motorcycle style jacket and Nike sneakers. He also wears a thick silver chain and has a diamond stud earring in each ear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212.

