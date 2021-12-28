CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Kihana Blake, 14, was last seen at her apartment at 36 Pinehurst Street in Concord on the evening of Dec. 20, the Concord Police Department announced Tuesday.

Blake is believed to have walked out of the apartment after playing with her sister, according to police. She recently moved to the area from Franklin and has friends in both Franklin and Laconia.

She is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, between 100 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Blake’s whereabouts is urged to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600.

