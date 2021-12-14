MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that was involved in a serious hit-and-run crash last month.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Cilley Road and Beech Street in Manchester on the evening of Nov. 12 learned that the victim had been struck by the driver of a silver extended cab Toyota Tundra who had fled the scene, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Manchester police traffic investigator Chris Day at 603-792-5446.

