NH police seek man who robbed elderly woman in front of her granddaughter

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man who snatched a purse from an elderly woman in front of her 10-year-old granddaughter, officials said.

Manchester police officers responding to a reported unarmed robbery on Wilson Street about 1:25 p.m. Monday spoke with an 83-year-old woman who said a man ran up to her as she was parking in a driveway, overpowered her, and took her purse, which contained cash, credit cards, and her bank information.

The suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a gray or black coat, black pants, black shoes with white trim and a black flat-brimmed hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Manchester Police Detective Division at 603-792-5500 or Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

