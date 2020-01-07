NH police seek public help identifying man who allegedly robbed 7-11 at knifepoint

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly held up a Salem, N.H. 7-11 at knifepoint New Year’s Eve, officials said.

Officers responding to the 7-11 on Cluff Crossing Road were told a man brandished a stainless steel rainbow colored switchblade, hopped the counter and took cash out of two registers. The man allegedly fled in a waiting red coupe or hatchback with Massachusetts plates on Cluff Crossing Road toward Cross Street.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot 5-inch or 5-foot 7-inch white man with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, baggy darky blue sweatpants and white sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-890-2343.

