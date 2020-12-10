NH police seek suspects in connection with slew of catalytic converter thefts

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for two people wanted in connection with more than 20 catalytic converter thefts since October, officials announced Thursday.

At least 22 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles parked at various businesses in Manchester, as well as the JFK Memorial Coliseum and West Side Ice Arena, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Investigators have released surveillance images of two people riding bicycles near Alex Sepulveda Auto on South Beech Street, where a theft was reported on the morning of Nov. 23.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on thefts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

