NH police seek suspects who assaulted clerk, trashed store after mask argument

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down two men who allegedly assaulted a clerk and trashed a convenience store after an argument over wearing masks, officials said.

Officers responding to a 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Manchester on Nov. 30 spoke with a clerk who said two men had ripped down a plexi-glass barrier, jumped over the counter, and began punching him because they were upset about the state’s COVID-19 mask mandate, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The suspects then reportedly tore the clerk’s shirt off, knocked several items on the ground, and broke a credit card machine before fleeing in a black sedan.

Police described one of the suspects as white, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair. The other suspect was said to be Hispanic or Black.

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

