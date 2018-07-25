NH police seek to ID break-in suspect who stole cash from restaurant

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Derry, New Hampshire police are looking to identify a suspect who broke into the Clam Haven Restaurant Tuesday and stole a small amount of cash.

Police responded to the Rockingham Road restaurant about 9:44 a.m. when employees arrived to open the business for the day, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Derry Police Department.

Police say a surveillance system at the restaurant showed the male suspect entering the building about 4:45 a.m. and stole cash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Derry police at (603) 432-6111.

