NH police seek witnesses after chunk of ice flies off tractor-trailer, shatters windshield

WESTMORELAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a chunk of ice fly off of a tractor-trailer and shatter the windshield of another vehicle in Westmoreland on Thursday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer in question was traveling south on Route 12 around 12:20 p.m. when the ice dislodged and struck a vehicle that was traveling nearby, according to state police.

Police said the tractor-trailer had a red and white cab.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Troop C at 603-358-3333.

