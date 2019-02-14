NH police seek witnesses after chunk of ice flies off tractor-trailer, shatters windshield

WESTMORELAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a chunk of ice fly off of a tractor-trailer and shatter the windshield of another vehicle in Westmoreland on Thursday afternoon.
The tractor-trailer in question was traveling south on Route 12 around 12:20 p.m. when the ice dislodged and struck a vehicle that was traveling nearby, according to state police.
Police said the tractor-trailer had a red and white cab.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Troop C at 603-358-3333.
