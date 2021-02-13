NH police seeking armed and dangerous man on murder warrant in fatal shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a Chestnut Street building at 8:45 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Jean Lascelle, 67, of Manchester, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

After an autopsy, officials determined Lascelle’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide. Police issued a warrant on one count of second-degree murder for Timothy Johnson, 38, who last seen at the Chestnut Street address at the time of the shooting, police said.

Officials said Johnson was last seen wearing a tan overcoat, a light-colored watch cap, and a green backpack, and is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)