NH police seeking man in connection with suspicious Manchester fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a suspicious house fire in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a fire at 37 Dearborn St. at 3 a.m. were told that neighbors were awoken by the sound of an explosion and saw the house in flames, police said. No one was at home during the fire and a doorbell camera showed an unknown and unidentifiable person walking away from the fire.

After investigating, police determined the fire to be suspicious and are looking for Carl Manning, 62, in connection with the fire. Manning is known to the owner of the house and has unrelated arrest warrants for stalking and violation of a protective order.

Manning is known to drive a white Chevrolet pickup truck with the license plate NH V59655. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or 603-624-4040.

