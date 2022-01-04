MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are running a 24-hour tip line to get information on a girl who has been missing since 2019, and organizations are offering thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that lead to her being found.

Last week, Manchester, New Hampshire police said they were looking for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since late 2019. Montgomery is about 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

On Monday, Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said the department is setting up a tip line for calls and texts at 603-203-6060. The line will be monitored 24 hours a day in order to get information on Montgomery, and Aldenberg urged anyone who has seen Montgomery, even if it was a long time ago, to talk with the police.

“I cannot emphasize enough how important any and all tips are,” Aldenberg said. “Knowing where she was can help us narrow down where she is now.”

On Sunday, investigators searched a property in Manchester that city records show once belonged to Harmony’s extended family.

“Quite frankly, enough is enough,” said Aldenberg. “This is a 7-year-old girl. Let’s find her.”

The Department of Children and Families is assisting in the investigation but would not comment on how.

“State and federal law requires us to protect the confidentiality of children and families served by and individuals engaged with DCYF,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Manchester Crime Line is offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to Montgomery being found, and local businessmen are offering an additional $10,000 reward.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also been briefed.

Aldenberg maintains members of the girl’s family are cooperating but declined to say which ones.

“I’m in rescue mode right now this is not a recovery,” he said. “All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition.”

