NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police shared a photo of a man they believe set a car on fire with a Molotov cocktail in January.

The fire happened in Nashua on West Hollis Street.

The flames spread to two other cars before the fire could be put out.

Investigators said the man may have burned one of his hands while setting the car on fire.

Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact police.

