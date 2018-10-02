NH police: Suspected burglar badly hurt after climbing through shattered window

A suspected burglar was badly hurt after he climbed through a window he shattered to gain entry to an apartment in Derry, New Hampshire, Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to Fairway Drive for a report of a stabbing about 6 p.m. found a 21-year-old man suffering from numerous lacerations in a third-floor apartment, according to the Derry Police Department.

The man, whose name was not released, told officers that his wounds were not the result of being stabbed. He was taken to Elliott Hospital for treatment.

During an investigation, police say officers found a window on a ground-floor apartment that had been smashed. A resident who was away at the time of the apparent break-in told police that their items had been “disturbed.”

Evidence at that scene suggested that the man had entered the apartment and sustained serious laceration wounds while climbing through the window, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as a burglary. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.