NH police: Suspicious Concord deaths likely a murder-suicide

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials said two suspicious deaths in Concord Friday were likely a murder-suicide on Monday.

Officers responding to a Concord apartment Friday found Pal Darjee, 81, and Lila Darjee, 47, deceased in the building, police said.

The medical examiner determined that Lila Darjee’s death was a homicide and Pal Darjee’s death a suicide.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, but it appears Pal Darjee killed Lila Darjee and then himself.

