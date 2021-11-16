HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampton Falls, New Hampshire police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who has been accused of trying to lure a child away with candy.

The child was allegedly approached by a person in a GMC truck with Massachusetts plates while on their way to school Tuesday. The driver of a Honda Accord, who police are also looking to identify, appeared to apologize to the child.

The child was able to run away and is safe.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 603-926-4619.

