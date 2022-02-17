RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are urging residents to keep an eye on their children and pets amid a recent rise in bobcat sightings.

“We have been getting numerous reports of bobcat sightings during the day hours,” Rye police said in a Facebook post. “Winter is near the end and wildlife is struggling to find food.”

While police noted that the bobcats are in survival mode and mean no harm to humans, residents should still exercise caution with their children and pets while they are outdoors.

“They mean no harm and usually are passing through yards to find their next meal,” police added. “Most bobcats are shy and don’t usually tend to go near people.”

Police shared the following tips to help residents limit wildlife from visiting their yards:

-Feed your pets inside

-Bring your bird feeders inside

-Pick up after your dogs

-Keep your trash cans covered

-Secure holes under decks, sheds, and foundations

Police noted that it’s normal to see a bobcat roaming around during the day.

