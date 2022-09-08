PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham NH police used DNA evidence to make an arrest after a yearslong investigation into a March 2021 theft case.

William Scotsman, Inc. lost an estimated $40,000 after approximately 37 trailers were damaged with copper cut from each unit on March 25, 2021.

Detectives processed the scene and collected DNA that was later analyzed by the NH State Forensics Lab.

The lab determined a match for the DNA on August 2, 2022, allowing police to continue their investigation.

Detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Bryan Cashman, 37, of Hudson, NH on theft, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief charges.

Police learned that Cashman would often stay at a number of different locations around Massachusetts and New Hampshire after searching for him in the following weeks, until a search warrant allowed detectives to locate Cashman in Hudson, NH using cellphone pings.

Pelham and Hudson police took Cashman into custody without incident on September 8 and later released him under his own recognizance.

Cashman is still being investigated on additional charges before his arrangement on October 13 at Hillsborough County Superior Court.

