NH police warning residents not to touch explosive ‘one-pot meth labs’

LANCASTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are warning the public not to touch discarded plastic bottles known as “one-pot meth labs” that are tossed on the ground by drug users after mixing chemicals to make methamphetamine.

In a message on Facebook, Lancaster police say a resident spotted one of the bottles while cleaning up a roadside on Route 3 on Sunday.

Police say the one-pot meth labs are usually plastic bottles and sometimes have a hose sticking out of them.

“Things to watch out for are discarded backpacks or gym bags; liquid-filled plastic drink bottles with a white residue; a large amount of discarded coffee filters; discarded liquid drain opener bottles or camp fuel cans,” the post read.

“These ‘1 pots’ contain very dangerous gases and chemicals. If you come across something that you suspect may be one of these DO NOT touch it and call the Police Department immediately. These can potentially catch fire or explode; opening them can cause serious injury to anyone near it.”

The Keene Police Department also posted a safety message about the issue.

“A person finding the discarded bottle can be badly burned if they remove the cap, allowing oxygen to mix with the ingredients,” the post read. “When oxygen mixes too quickly with the chemicals it explodes. The explosion often happens while the person is holding the bottle. It can turn into a fireball of chemicals and flames…”

Anyone who finds a plastic bottle with unknown contents should immediately call police.

