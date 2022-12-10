DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a trooper after refusing to pull over while driving the wrong way down the highway in Dover, New Hampshire overnight.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover spotted a 2018 Mini Cooper being driven the wrong way, according to New Hampshire state police.

The driver, later identified as Sophia P. Hall, 22, allegedly refused to stop and troopers had to use their police cruisers to contain the vehicle near Exit 6.

Police say during her arrest, Hall managed to remove one of her handcuffs and became combative.

Hall was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, and escape.

She is due to appear in Strafford Superior Court on Jan. 12.

