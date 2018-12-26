CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire prep school student convicted of sexual assault is scheduled to report to prison Wednesday.

A judge refused to shorten the jail term for 23-year-old Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate in 2015.

Labrie was ordered to report to jail for the remaining 10 months of his sentence the day after Christmas.

His attorney, Jaye Rancourt, said she was disappointed that the judge didn’t see how her client has matured.

“It’s been a very long haul for him,” she said. “He was a very young man at the time he was convicted, and we had hoped that, four years later, would be a different outcome. Unfortunately, it wasn’t.”

A jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child. The St. Paul’s School graduate also was convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie served two months in jail for curfew violations in 2016.

