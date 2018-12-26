CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate has begun serving the remaining 10 months of his jail sentence.

Twenty-three-year-old Owen Labrie reported to the Merrimack County jail on Wednesday morning, a little over a week after a judge refused to shorten his sentence.

His attorney, Jaye Rancourt, said she was disappointed that the judge didn’t see how her client has matured.

“It’s been a very long haul for him,” she said. “He was a very young man at the time he was convicted, and we had hoped that, four years later, would be a different outcome. Unfortunately, it wasn’t.”

Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was convicted in 2015 of assaulting a freshman the previous year as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord. He also was convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie had been free pending appeals, other than the two months he served for curfew violations in 2016.

