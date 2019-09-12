NH prep school investigating allegations of sexual assault

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Pinkerton Academy officials are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving high school students.

Headmaster, Dr. Timothy J. Powers issued a letter to parents announcing that officials had been made aware of the allegations of “serious” sexual assault made against Pinkerton students by other classmates.

“We take allegations such as these extremely seriously, and we will not tolerate behavior that threatens the safety, health, and wellbeing of any member of our school community,” the letter read.

Powers said the New Hampshire Department of Children and Youth Services and local law enforcement were made aware of the complaint.

“Please know that all of us at Pinkerton Academy are committed to creating and maintaining an environment that is safe, nurturing and that promotes respect for one another at all times.” Powers wrote. “All members of our community have a right to feel safe and protected on campus, and we consistently strive to support our students, faculty, and staff in this regard.”

No further information was released.

Anyone with information regarding the allegations is asked to contact the School Resource Officer during school hours or contact Derry police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)