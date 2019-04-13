NH principal apologizes for making student cover MAGA shirt on ‘America Day’

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A high school principal in New Hampshire is apologizing after making a high school freshman cover up her President Trump T-shirt.

Epping High School Principal Brian Ernest said in a letter to the school community on Friday that he made an error in judgment when he told Ciretta Mackenzie to cover up her Make America Great Again shirt.

RELATED: NH teen says school made her cover up MAGA shirt on ‘America Day’

The letter read in part, “Today I met with the family of the student involved and offered my apologies. We have begun to draft a plan to move forward to promote civil discourse and diversity in our schools.”

According to the letter and a statement released by Superintendent Valerie McKenney, an investigation took place that determined Ernest’s actions should never have happened.

Ernest said he apologizes if his actions were misinterpreted and offended anyone.

He said, “I have always been respectful and sincere in my approach to promote civil discourse and free speech/expression. I want our students to be free thinkers and be able to express their opinions in a respectful manner.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)