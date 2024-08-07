CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man incarcerated at a New Hampshire prison barricaded himself inside a building at the State Office Complex in Concord while armed with a knife Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire State Police.
Tad Emerson, 33, a minimum-security resident in a work program at the New Hampshire State Prison for men, was returned to the prison after hours of negotiation, police said in a statement.
At 3:02 p.m., troopers responded to 127 Pleasant St. for a report of a man barricaded inside a room with a knife, police said. Police notified the public to stay away from the complex, noting that the situation was “contained.”
The State Police crisis negotiation unit negotiated with Emerson for about five hours before he was taken into custody, according to police.
Emerson was charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned at a later date, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
