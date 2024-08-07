CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man incarcerated at a New Hampshire prison barricaded himself inside a building at the State Office Complex in Concord while armed with a knife Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Tad Emerson, 33, a minimum-security resident in a work program at the New Hampshire State Prison for men, was returned to the prison after hours of negotiation, police said in a statement.

At 3:02 p.m., troopers responded to 127 Pleasant St. for a report of a man barricaded inside a room with a knife, police said. Police notified the public to stay away from the complex, noting that the situation was “contained.”

Troopers are on the scene of an active police incident within a building at the State Office Complex on Pleasant Street in Concord. The situation is contained at this time. Please avoid the area. Updates will be disseminated as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/ed5zPgKV5W — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 6, 2024

The State Police crisis negotiation unit negotiated with Emerson for about five hours before he was taken into custody, according to police.

Emerson was charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)