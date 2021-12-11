NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - Workers at a North Conway, New Hampshire pub have their vacations planned out — the restaurant’s owner pays their way as a way to invest in her employees.

Danielle Jones, owner of Abenaki Trail Restaurant and Pub, said employees have gone to Las Vegas, New Orleans and Disney World, and the next trip will be an April cruise to Haiti, St. Thomas, Puerto Rico and Saint Martin. The restaurant has remained fully staffed throughout the pandemic and Jones said the trips give the workers encouragement and help them bond.

“The idea is to catch them and to keep them, and they only way you can keep them is because they are happy and they’re not miserable, and so that’s my goal,” Jones said, adding that she encouraged other businesses to adopt her plan. “I think that people should try to do something similar to this, I think they will get more people in.”

