NH ready to rally as Trump makes his way to Granite State

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Some people have been in line for hours waiting for President Donald Trump to hold a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday. While a group protestors have also gathered to rally against the president’s appearance.

Still a full day away from the rally, roughly 100 people have gathered outside the Southern New Hampshire University Arena to make sure they get a chance to see the president.

“It’s not the first time I have been first in line either,” supporter Jennifer Axon said. “But, the first time I went, I didn’t get in because it is Donald Trump.”

“I want to make sure I get in. I want to make sure I get a good spot.” Karen Desantels said. “It’s my bucket list.”

Some supporters driving from as far away as Washington D.C. for what will likely be a fully packed arena as Trump eyes reelection in 2020.

“I just think it is important to show support for the guy,” said Chris Armes who made the treck up from the nation’s capital. “I think he is doing a good job and he is there for the people and I am here for him.”

Across the street from the arena, a few dozen demonstrators protested the President’s impending arrival attacking what they call his racist and hateful rhetoric.

“He doesn’t think, he doesn’t read, he has no sense of humor, he is a big jerk, he’s a bigot, there aren’t enough words,” one man said.

The last time Trump was in New Hampshire he was making the rounds in the middle of his 2016 campaign.

Then-candidate Trump drew thousands and organizers say they expect the same turnout for tomorrow. Even setting up a big screen monitor for those who are not able to make it inside.

The president’s national campaign secretary, Kayleigh Mcenany , said the event is about more than just building enthusiasm.

“It is the people who come to our rallies who are motivated to camp out overnight that are our best volunteers that are knocking on doors, picking up phones,” she said.

Democrats say they are not worried about a single sold-out rally pointing to a new poll that says 61 percent of Granite Staters are unhappy with the job President Trump has done so far.

“We have candidates all across the state today and tomorrow. He has one megaphone, we have more than two dozen,” Holly Schulman, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party said. “So that is the state we are in right now.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)