LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire realtor is selling a property with some prehistoric help – turning to a family of inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rexes who have been “living” there.

The realtor said he hopes the funny pictures can help the listing stick out to secure the Dino Deal.

“I’m a very motivated seller, so when I said ‘Hey is there anything we can do to speed this up?’, we came up with a fun, creative idea,” said Jonathan Benton of East Key Realty. “I just thought if we’re gonna do something to kind of get more eyes on the property, then let’s do something kind of silly and entertaining that people would get a kick out of. I mean, Halloween’s coming up!”

Benton enlisted the help of a friend to take the photos of the home in Londonderry, using a leftover Halloween costume as inspiration.

The pair snapped shots all over the property, which includes a 2-car garage, wood stoves warm enough for the ice age, and “vaulted ceilings big enough to make a Pterodactyl jealous”.

Benton said people really dig the prehistoric pictures.

“We’ve definitely had more showings and more people interested in it, and some people that came by literally just because they wanted to see the house because of the marketing,” he said.

Benton said he hopes an open house this weekend will make this listing extinct – but will potential buyers get a close encounter with a T-Rex?

“I will have the suit, I can’t guarantee I’ll be in it,” Benton said. “It’s a little hard to talk to people and look professional at the same time, but if I get a request, I can’t say no.”

