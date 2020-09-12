NH reports no virus cases linked to Aug. 28 Trump rally

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s health commissioner says there have been no cases of the coronavirus linked to President Donald Trump’s rally in Londonderry two weeks ago, and only one person who attended another large event – Motorcycle Week in Laconia – has tested positive.

About 1,400 people attended the president’s rally in an airport hangar in Londonderry Aug. 28. Many were not wearing masks, despite Gov. Chris Sununu’s order making them mandatory for gatherings of more than 100 people.

Meanwhile, officials say Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess is one of three people at City Hall who tested positive in cases connected to a single group activity.

